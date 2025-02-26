Liverpool increases lead atop Premier League as Arsenal drops more points

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seals a record-equaling 20th English league title.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was extended to 13 points on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Liverpool took full advantage as second-place Arsenal dropped more points in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 11th minute and Alexis Mac Allister netted just past the hour mark at Anfield to secure a 20th league win of the season from 28 games.

A goalless draw with Forest highlighted Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored in a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

Arsenal drought

A lack of spending in the January transfer window is proving to be a costly mistake for Arsenal.

How Arteta could do with some fresh attacking options right now with his team looking desperately blunt in front of goal.

Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have undermined Arsenal's title challenge, while on-loan Raheem Sterling has scored just once in 21 appearances this term.

Arsenal was linked with a move for Aston Villa's OIlie Watkins at the end of the window, but ended up empty-handed. And it looks like that will be the case in terms of its title pursuit after the draw with Forest saw it slip further adrift of Liverpool.

Haaland returns

Haaland is back and City is back to winning ways.

In the Norwegian's absence, City crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid last week and then fell to defeat to Liverpool.

While the title looks well beyond Pep Guardiola's team, the priority will be to secure Champions League qualification. City can still win a trophy in the form of the FA Cup as well.

Victory at Tottenham saw the four-time defending champion move a point ahead of fifth-place Chelsea and one behind Forest in third.

Haaland’s goal in the 12th was his 28th of the season in all competitions.

