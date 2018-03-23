  • Arrest warrant issued for NFL star accused of injuring paraplegic woman

    HOUSTON - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett.

    Michael Bennett is accused of injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett.

    The Harris County district attorney's office said a grand jury indicted Michael Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    Authorities said Michael Bennett was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to see his brother, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

    Prosecutors said Michael Bennett pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.

    The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

