HOUSTON - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett.
Michael Bennett is accused of injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett.
The Harris County district attorney's office said a grand jury indicted Michael Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.
Authorities said Michael Bennett was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to see his brother, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.
TRENDING STORIES:
Prosecutors said Michael Bennett pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}