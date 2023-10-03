Arozarena's mom throws first pitch, watches son in MLB for 1st time at Rays-Rangers Game 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The mother of Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena joined her son on the field Tuesday to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Rays opened their AL Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers.

Sandra Gonzalez made the trip to Tropicana Field from Mexico to watch Arozarena play in person for the first time as a major leaguer. She only recently obtained a visa and arrived in Florida on Monday.

Gonzalez played catch with the All-Star outfielder near the home dugout before taking the mound and tossing a strike to Arozarena, who was squatting in a catcher’s position behind the plate.

Arozarena, the 2020 AL Championship Series MVP, lined a single to center field in his first at-bat.

The Rays-Rangers series is a family affair in more ways than one, with brothers Josh Lowe of Tampa Bay and Nathaniel Lowe of Texas facing off in October for the first time. Their mother, Wendy, was unable to attend because she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Hall of Famer Fred McGriff followed by also throwing a strike with another ceremonial first pitch.

