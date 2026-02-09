Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.

Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making them the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona — one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I — won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.

Michigan (22-1) remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind the Wildcats.

There’s been little question as to those two teams being regarded as the nation’s best, though the major analytics data sites have preferred a reverse order. KenPom, Evan Miyakawa and Bart Torvik all rank Michigan ahead of Arizona.

The top tier

Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.

Duke held its position at No. 4 for a third consecutive week despite losing at rival North Carolina on Seth Trimble's last-second 3-pointer.

Iowa State was fifth, followed by UConn after the Huskies slid three spots following their loss to St. John's that ended an 18-game win streak. Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10, with the Illini also falling three spots after their overtime road loss to the Spartans.

Rising

St. John's jumped five spots to No. 17 to match Houston for the week's biggest jump after the UConn win, which pushed the Red Storm's winning streak to nine games entering this week.

No. 11 UNC, No. 14 Florida and No. 15 Virginia all climbed three spots.

In all, nine teams moved up from last week's position.

Sliding

No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 22 BYU shared honors for the week's biggest tumble by falling six spots. The Zags suffered their first loss since November by losing at Portland, while the Cougars enter this week having lost four straight and five of six.

No. 19 Vanderbilt fell four spots after a home loss to Oklahoma, which dropped the Commodores to 3-4 since a 16-0 start.

Seven teams fell from their position last week while remaining in the poll.

Status quo

Eight teams held their position from last week, including No. 20 Clemson, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 23 Miami (Ohio ) — the nation's other unbeaten team — and No. 24 Louisville.

Comings and goings

Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking.

The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll (from No. 25).

Conference watch

The Big 12 has a national-best six ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference with five each. Of those leagues, the Big 12 and Big Ten each have four teams inside the top 10.

The Southeastern Conference is next with four ranked teams, followed by the Big East with two. The West Coast Conference, Atlantic-10 and Mid-American Conference each have one.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.