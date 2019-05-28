Are Kimbrel or Keuchel possibilities for Braves? GM has answer

ATLANTA - Alex Anthopoulos is very well aware Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel are still available.
Is he considering adding either to the roster?
“It’s fair to say any free agents that are out there ... Like anybody else, I’m sure, we will do our work on it,” the Braves’ general manager told MLB Network Radio Sunday.
Kimbrel, the former Braves closer who turns 31 Tuesday, and Keuchel, an AL Cy Young winner, have been holdouts since winter and spring passed without significant long-term contract offers.
“I would think both guys can certainly help our club,” Anthopoulos said.
The situation changes next Tuesday at midnight when teams will be officially free to sign the free-agent pitchers without draft pick compensation.
Baseball’s draft opens Mondayevening. The Braves will pick ninth — as compensation for failing to sign 2018 8th overall pick Carter Stewart — and 21st in the first round.
Anthopoulos cites the bullpen as an area of need for the Braves, but adds that recent moves and young starters like Sean Newcomb and Touki Toussaint have provided some adequate relief.
“There’s no doubt that (the bullpen) definitely been an area that we’ve tried to address and need to address.”
Still, Anthopoulos isn’t ready to commit.
The rotation’s improved ERA and wins of five consecutive series are factors in the GM’s decision-making.
Listen to Anthopoulos’ thoughts:
