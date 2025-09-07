An out from being no-hit, the Orioles stun the Dodgers with 4 runs in the 9th to win 4-3

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Jackson Holliday homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to deny Yoshinobu Yamamoto a no-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles weren't satisfied with that, rallying for four runs in the inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in a delirious comeback Saturday night.

Emmanuel Rivera's two-run single off Tanner Scott won it. Scott also allowed a walk-off homer to Orioles rookie Samuel Basallo the previous night. But the real culprit was Blake Treinen (1-3), who relieved Yamamoto after Holliday's homer. He gave up a double to Jeremiah Jackson, hit Gunnar Henderson and walked Ryan Mountcastle and Colton Cowser to make it 3-2.

Scott came on with the bases loaded, and Rivera lined a single to center.

Albert Suarez (1-0) got the win.

Yamamoto came within one out of the major leagues' first no-hitter of 2025. He allowed only two baserunners — both on third-inning walks — before Holliday's drive. The 27-year-old right-hander tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. He threw 112 pitches, also a career high since coming to the U.S.

Yamamoto was removed after that and received a standing ovation by fans of both teams.

Camden Yards has hosted only one no-hitter since opening in 1992, and it was by another Japanese star. Hideo Nomo threw one on April 4, 2001, for the Boston Red Sox against the Orioles.

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI grounder in the third. Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth and an RBI triple in the seventh.

Rivera's hit came on a 1-1 fastball from Scott. The throw from center fielder Justin Dean was high and off line.

The Dodgers have not thrown a no-hitter since May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched a combined effort against the San Diego Padres in Mexico. The last solo no-hitter by the team was Clayton Kershaw’s on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

The last time the Orioles were no-hit was by Japanese right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 12, 2015.

Kershaw (9-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers on Sunday against Tomoyuki Sugano (10-7) of the Orioles.

