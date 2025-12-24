Amorim says Fernandes to miss United game against Newcastle but appears optimistic

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim appeared optimistic about the injuries to Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo though he confirmed both midfielders will miss Friday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Fernandes clutched his hamstring and sustained a soft tissue injury in United's defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday, after which Amorim initially said he feared his captain would be out for "a while."

However, ahead of the only Boxing Day game in the Premier League, Amorim softened his view on the extent of Fernandes' injury and also that of the calf problem sustained by Mainoo, who missed the Villa match.

“Not for this game,” Amorim said Wednesday on the prospect of either player being available to face Newcastle at Old Trafford.

“They are recovering. I don’t think that is going to take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno.”

Asked for a timescale on Fernandes’ absence, Amorim added: “I don’t want to say, I have an idea but let’s see.”

The 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker has started every Premier League match this season and has been the most creative player in the league this season, creating 51 chances. Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku is his closest rival with less than 40. United has lost six and drawn one of the last seven matches Fernandes has not started.

“We need to take the good thing — if there is a good thing on that — that a lot of people need to step up and understand we cannot rely on one player for everything," Amorim said.

Amorim added: “I am confident we can win any game.”

