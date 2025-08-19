All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom to miss scheduled start for Texas Rangers due to shoulder fatigue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Texas Rangers are going to skip Jacob deGrom's scheduled start this week because of shoulder fatigue, but the club said it is merely managing his workload and he is not expected to spend time on the injured list.

The five-time All-Star, who was supposed to start Wednesday night in Kansas City, was examined in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister, and the checks came back clean. That means deGrom could make his next start as soon as next week.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has pitched 140 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season, going 10-5 with a 2.76 ERA. That is by far the most innings deGrom has thrown since 2019, when he eclipsed 200 for a third consecutive year with the New York Mets.

The right-hander missed most of the 2022 season with a stress reaction in his shoulder. He underwent his second Tommy John surgery the following year, and made it back in time to make three brief starts last September.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.