All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson shows up at Bengals' practice frustrated over contract

CINCINNATI — (AP) — A text from head coach Zac Taylor led Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson to head to Cincinnati, attend Tuesday’s optional team practice as a spectator and speak to reporters.

Hendrickson, entering the final year of his contract, has been seeking a new deal and also requested a trade. The Bengals’ front office hasn’t matched what he’s looking for.

On Monday, Taylor texted Hendrickson that he’d be fined if he didn’t report to mandatory minicamp next month.

That message frustrated Hendrickson, who held court with local reporters for 20 minutes during Tuesday’s practice.

“A little bit transpired between me and Zac,” Hendrickson said. “We’ve tried to keep it the least amount personal as possible, but at some point in this process it’s becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp or how many ever days it is that if I don’t show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.

“The lack of communication post draft made it imminently clear to my party — meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people — that this might not work out.”

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season and was selected as an All-Pro. He said that as the defensive end market escalates, he’s looking for a new contract that matches what top pass rushers are getting paid.

Hendrickson is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

The Bengals haven’t budged from their stance, and the two sides haven’t been able to find a middle ground. That’s led to frustration coming from Hendrickson, who released a statement to ESPN on Monday about the lack of communication since the NFL draft concluded on April 26.

“I think over the last week or so, it’s become personal unfortunately,” Hendrickson said. “When there’s a lack of communication in any relationship, where it’s a business or personal relationship, lack of communication leads to animosity, and that leaves my narrative only to me with no clear direction.

"So, the lack of direction, the lack of communication is leading me to things that are allowing me to think about what’s going to happen more than how great they’ve treated me over the last four years.”

Taylor and the Bengals’ front office and ownership weren’t made available for comment on Tuesday.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said during the league meetings in late March the ball was in Hendrickson's court to agree to a deal.

“I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he’s not, that’s what holds it up sometimes," she said. “It takes him to say yes to something. We have all the respect in the world for him. He’s been a great player. We’re happy to have him."

Hendrickson said that he wouldn’t be willing to play in 2025 without a new contract. He’s uncertain about what his future with the Bengals will look like.

“I can’t control the narratives,” Hendrickson said. “That is one thing I found through this whole process. The way I feel is not being conveyed. I definitely am disappointed, I love Cincinnati. It’s this weird dilemma. Players go through it a lot more often. I am just not going to let fear overtake me to do something and also give me a platform to glorify God in the good and in the bad. I am very blessed. The perspectives I can’t control. I’m a football player. I’m itching to play football.”

While both sides appear to be deadlocked, Hendrickson did say he thinks the current relationship with the Bengals can be repaired over time with a new deal. Hendrickson cited Myles Garrett's demands to be traded out of Cleveland earlier this year before he agreed to a extension worth $160 million, including $123.5 million guaranteed.

“He’s done great things for his family and obviously providing on and off the football field. He’s tremendous. But I think that relationship will repair with time. And same with this,” Hendrickson said.

“This is just the uncomfortable business side that we’ve unfortunately had to deal with for the last couple years, and, quite frankly, I think we’re all spent.”

