Acuna Jr. impressive, but falls short in HR Derby debut

CLEVELAND - Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was impressive in his Home Run Derby debut, but fell one home run short from advancing to the finals during Monday’s event in Cleveland.
The 21-year-old Acuna Jr. faced Pirates first baseman Josh Bell in the first round and hit 25 homers, including a 464-footer, to defeat Bell and advance to the semifinals.
Acuna Jr. faced Mets rookie Pete Alonso in the semis and pounded 19 homers, only to have Alonso hit his 20th in the final seconds to advance to the finals.
