Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut vs. Bills in Monday night showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers jogged onto the MetLife Stadium turf with an American flag in hand and received his first official welcome as a member of the New York Jets.

The 39-year-old Rodgers was introduced before New York's game against Buffalo on Monday night along with the Jets' starters on offense by hip-hop artist and actor Method Man — accompanied by a laser light show — and got huge applause from a crowd that has anticipated this moment since the four-time MVP was acquired in April.

Rodgers' unofficial Jets debut came in the preseason finale against the Giants. He went 5 for 8 for 47 yards, including a touchdown to Garrett Wilson to cap his two series before being replaced by Zach Wilson.

Now, it's for real.

The Jets won the coin toss and deferred to the Bills, who opened the game on offense.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

Rodgers, who spent his first 18 seasons with Green Bay, raised expectations for the Jets and their fan base when he said he expects to win in New York and pointed out during his introductory news conference that the team's only Super Bowl trophy from the 1968 season looks “lonely.”

He gives the Jets their most accomplished quarterback since Brett Favre, who was acquired from Green Bay in 2008 — clearing the way for Rodgers to become the Packers’ signal caller.

Rodgers, who has repeatedly said he won't be one-and-done with the Jets, agreed in July to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in fully guaranteed money over this season and next. It amounts to a nearly $35 million pay cut from the deal he had with Green Bay in which he was set to make $110 million guaranteed.

