ATHENS - Justin Fields served as the backup to Jake Fromm this season.
The freshman quarterback from Kennesaw was the No. 2 player in the country coming out of high school in the 2018 class. Fields is reportedly exploring transfer options.
In his first year in Athens, Fields was used sparingly. He did not start this season, but he played in 12 of the 13 games. The one game he missed was the annual grudge match against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
He had voiced his frustration with his playing time.
Fields completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 266 rushing yards on the season and four touchdowns.
In the SEC Championship, Fields executed the ill-fated fake punt on fourth-and-11 in the loss to Alabama.
Game 1, Austin Peay - 33 rushing yards; 63 yards passing, 1 TD
Game 2, @ South Carolina - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards; 1 pass for 8 yards
Game 3, Middle Tennessee State - 31 yards rushing, 1 TD; 71 passing yards, 1 TD
Game 4, @ Missouri - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards
Game 5, Tennessee - 45 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards
Game 6, Vanderbilt - 18 yards rushing; 53 yards passing
Game 7, @ LSU - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards
Game 8, @ Kentucky - 6 rush attempts for 26 yards
Game 9, Auburn - minus-12 yards rushing on 5 attempts; 20 yards passing
Game 10, Massachusetts - 100 yards rushing, 1 TD; 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs
Game 11, Georgia Tech - 10 yards rushing; 2-of-3 passing for minus-13 yards
Game 12, Alabama (SEC Championship) - 6 yards rushing; 1 pass attempt for zero yards
