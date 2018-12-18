  • A look back at Justin Fields' freshman season at Georgia

    By: AJC Sports

    ATHENS - Justin Fields served as the backup to Jake Fromm this season. 

    The freshman quarterback from Kennesaw was the No. 2 player in the country coming out of high school in the 2018 class. Fields is reportedly exploring transfer options.

    In his first year in Athens, Fields was used sparingly. He did not start this season, but he played in 12 of the 13 games. The one game he missed was the annual grudge match against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

    He had voiced his frustration with his playing time.

    Fields completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He  rushed for 266 rushing yards on the season and four touchdowns.

    In the SEC Championship, Fields executed the ill-fated fake punt on fourth-and-11 in the loss to Alabama.

    Game 1, Austin Peay - 33 rushing yards; 63 yards passing, 1 TD

    Game 2, @ South Carolina - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards; 1 pass for 8 yards 

    Game 3, Middle Tennessee State - 31 yards rushing, 1 TD; 71 passing yards, 1 TD 

    Game 4, @ Missouri - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards 

    Game 5, Tennessee - 45 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards 

    Game 6, Vanderbilt - 18 yards rushing; 53 yards passing 

    Game 7, @ LSU - 1 rush attempt for 3 yards 

    Game 8, @ Kentucky - 6 rush attempts for 26 yards 

    Game 9, Auburn - minus-12 yards rushing on 5 attempts; 20 yards passing 

    Game 10, Massachusetts - 100 yards rushing, 1 TD; 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs 

    Game 11, Georgia Tech - 10 yards rushing; 2-of-3 passing for minus-13 yards 

    Game 12, Alabama (SEC Championship) - 6 yards rushing; 1 pass attempt for zero yards

