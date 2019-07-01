0 8-year-old battling spine condition named honorary captain for Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA - An 8-year-old who has battled a spine condition his whole life had the chance to step into the shoes of a sports captain for the day.

John Grimsley has spina bifida, a birth defect that affects how the spinal cord is formed. Grimsley has been treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and had a major surgery in June.

Two weeks later, John, who is a big Atlanta sports fan, received a big surprise for his first trip out of the hospital.

The Atlanta Dream named the 8-year-old an honorary co-captain for Superhero Kids Day for their June 19 game.

“It certainly did not disappoint. He is an avid sports fanatic and is now one of the Dream's biggest fans,” John’s father Don Grimsley said.

As part of his co-captain duties, John met in the pregame huddle with the team's captains. The 8-year-old also had the chance to get photos with the team captain and referees.

John turned out to be a good luck charm, as the Dream defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-78.

The Grimsley family is thankful for the opportunity the Dream and Children's gave John.

“To say that we cherish the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta family and community would be an understatement. Even with all of John's procedures and surgeries he has had over his 8 years, we have the fondest of memories and are so very thankful for Children’s. Thank you again for creating such a special day for John and our family,” Don Grimsley said.

Thank You @childrensatl for making our hero feel like a superhero at yesterday’s @AtlantaDream basketball game. pic.twitter.com/5CnF9BLOlE — Don Grimsley (@DonGrimsley) June 20, 2019

