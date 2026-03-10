76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey sidelined at least 3 weeks with finger tendon injury

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will by sidelined for at least three weeks because of a tendon injury on the small finger of his right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Maxey injured his finger in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers' 126-116 loss. He is averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists for Philadelphia (34-30), which entered its game Tuesday against Memphis in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with four losses in the last five games.

The 76ers said Maxey consulted with multiple hand specialists. He will be evaluated again in three weeks.

“Obviously, it’s a huge blow for him," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after Philadelphia's 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. "He’s having an all-NBA season. Just hoping it heals really, really quick, and he gets back to where it doesn’t bother him at all. He’s obviously played tremendous. Obviously puts us in a bind with some of the other guys out, too. Just hopefully these two or three weeks will whiz by and he’ll be ready to go.”

Also sidelined for Philadelphia against the Grizzlies were Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) and Paul George (league suspension). Embiid missed his fifth consecutive contest, and Nurse said that he would be reevaluated later this week. George is a couple weeks away from returning from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program.

