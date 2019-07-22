FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - John Bennett, of Gainesville, beat head coach Dan Quinn to the Falcons’ training facility Monday.
Bennett arrived at 4:45 a.m. Quinn drove up a few minutes later, rolled his window down and yelled to Bennett, “Rise up! Welcome to the Brotherhood.”
Here are five things to know about the Falcons as they open training camp today:
1. Practice: The Falcons will take the field at 9:35 a.m. All of the veterans reported Sunday, including All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones as expected.
2. Allen to take it slow: Free safety Ricardo Allen will likely be eased into practice. He was looking forward to getting his practice/rehab plan from the medical staff.
#Falcons - Gates have opened in Flowery Branch. Falcons Fans are starting to file in & the road to Miami begins today. Happy Training Camp!!! #RiseUp #InBrotherhood #WSBTVsports pic.twitter.com/LiBfFKe24b— David Hickox (@DHickoxWSB) July 22, 2019
3. Battles to watch: The offensive line will get a lot of scrutiny, but there are other key position battles to watch.
4. Jarrett watch: Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who didn’t practice over the offseason, is expected to be on the field today. He’ll address the media after practice.
#Falcons - Day 1 of @AtlantaFalcons Training Camp has started & lots of guys are getting reps early on. Having the extra week will help out the young guys tremendously. #RiseUp #InBrotherhood #WSBTVsports pic.twitter.com/HDlQTmz68j— David Hickox (@DHickoxWSB) July 22, 2019
5. Deion Jones watch: Middle linebacker Deion Jones, who spent the offseason rehabbing his broken foot, will also address the media after practice.
