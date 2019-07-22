  • 5 things to know as Falcons start training camp

    By: D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - John Bennett, of Gainesville, beat head coach Dan Quinn to the Falcons’ training facility Monday.

    Bennett arrived at 4:45 a.m. Quinn drove up a few minutes later, rolled his window down and yelled to Bennett, “Rise up! Welcome to the Brotherhood.”

    Here are five things to know about the Falcons as they open training camp today: 

    1. Practice: The Falcons will take the field at 9:35 a.m. All of the veterans reported Sunday, including All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones as expected. 

    2. Allen to take it slow: Free safety Ricardo Allen will likely be eased into practice. He was looking forward to getting his practice/rehab plan from the medical staff.

    3. Battles to watch: The offensive line will get a lot of scrutiny, but there are other key position battles to watch.

    4. Jarrett watch: Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who didn’t practice over the offseason, is expected to be on the field today. He’ll address the media after practice.

    5. Deion Jones watch: Middle linebacker Deion Jones, who spent the offseason rehabbing his broken foot, will also address the media after practice. 

