0 5 things to know after Braves' flop in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s first playoff game since 2013 was a Hollywood flop, AJC sports writes.

The Braves were blanked, 6-0, in Los Angeles by the defending NL champions. The Dodgers were actually outhit 6-5 by Atlanta, but the Braves only got singles. L.A. launched three homers, two off starter Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz.

Folty foiled

Mike Foltynewicz struck out five, but also walked three and gave up four runs off two homers. It was the eighth time this year he’s allowed more than three runs in a start. His 2.0 innings were his shortest stint this season. Twice he lasted 4-2/3 innings.

The Braves used five pitchers in relief of Foltynewicz. Three of those pitchers — Sean Newcomb, Chad Sobotka and Max Fried — were in the minors last season. Jonny Venters and Brad Brach joined the Braves via trades in July.

Braves pitchers combined for eight walks. That is the most allowed by Atlanta in a nine-inning NLDS game since their 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 in 2005.

Odds are ...

History shows that Game 1 winners in best-of-five series have taken the series nearly 72 percent of the time. Odds increase just slightly (72.3 percent) favoring home-team winners of Game 1.

Game 2 matchup

The Braves send veteran Anibal Sanchez, 34, to mound for Game 2. Sanchez produced a 2.83 ERA and struck out 135 hitters over 136-2/3 innings in his first season with the Braves. The Dodgers will have ace Clayton Kershaw — who owns a 4.35 postseason ERA — in Game 2. The lefthander pitched 7-2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven when he faced the Braves in late July.

Role players

The Braves are carrying a 12-man pitching staff in the NLDS. Charlie Culberson is starting for the injured Dansby Swanson at shortstop. The injury positioned the Braves to carry three catchers — Tyler Flowers, Kurt Suzuki and Rene Rivera. The rest of the bench consists of Lucas Duda, Ryan Flaherty and Lane Adams.

Adams and Suzuki made pinch-hit appearances Thursday.

The Dodgers are carrying a five-man bench.

Looking ahead

Atlanta will host at least one game in the series Sunday at SunTrust Park. Standing-room only tickets went on sale earlier this week. There will be a party outside the stadium tonight for Game 2. If there is a Game 4 Monday in Atlanta, it will be a mid-afternoon start.

» SunTrust Park: Fan guide during 2018 Braves NLDS run

Here is the remaining schedule (All times Eastern):

Game 1: Dodgers 6, Braves 0

Game 2: Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. Friday, FS1

Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. Sunday, FS1

Game 4*: Dodgers at Braves, 4:30 p.m. Monday, FS1

Game 5*: Braves at Dodgers, 8:07 p.m., Oct. 10, FS1

* - if necessary

This article was written by AJC Sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

