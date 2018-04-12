  • 5 things to know about Josef Martinez

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know about Josef Martinez

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United: How long will the Five Stripes continue their winning streak?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United: Things to know about New York City FC

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United avoids early red card, beats LAFC 5-0

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United avoids early red card, beats LAFC 5-0