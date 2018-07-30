0 5 things to know about Atlanta United, MLS All-Star Week

ATLANTA - Here are five things to know about Atlanta United and MLS All-Star Week:

ATLANTA UNITED LATEST

Atlanta United heads into the very short MLS All-Star Game break with the most points in the league (47), in the driver’s seat for the Supporters’ Shield and with the league’s leading-goal-scorer, Josef Martinez, who added two more in last week’s 2-1 win at Montreal.

MLS ALL-STAR GAME

The All-Star game will be played on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The opponents will be Juventus, which unfortunately won’t have Cristiano Ronaldo. The All-Stars will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former Juventus star, who now plays for the L.A. Galaxy, withdrew Sunday night after scoring a hat-trick to send Orlando City packing, 4-3. The All-Star game will be at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN.

MLS HOMEGROWN GAME

On Tuesday, the MLS Homegrown Game will take place at Atlanta United’s training center in Marietta. Andrew Carleton and Lagos Kunga will be two players on the Homegrown team, which will be coached by Atlanta United Academy Director Tony Annan. They will play Tigres UANL Under-20 team. The game will be at 8 p.m. and will be televised by Univision Deportes.

MONDAY EVENTS

Today’s schedule includes the All-Stars training, a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the "Men in Blazers" show being filmed at The Tabernacle. Other stuff that happened on Sunday included Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz talking about his affection for Atlanta United. His music really changed when our collaboration broke up. I blame myself.

SUPPORTERS' SHIELD

Lastly, here’s a look at the race for the Supporters’ Shield. Atlanta United got a bit of help this weekend from Seattle, which beat NYCFC, and Columbus, which beat the New York Red Bulls. Dallas is still in play.

Atlanta United - 47 points

New York City FC - 43 points

New York Red Bulls - 41 points

Columbus Crew SC - 36 points

Montreal Impact - 28 points

New England Revolution - 28 points

This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

