49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected in NFC title game rematch

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday's against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles' chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles' sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

The game was a rematch of last season's NFC championship game, won by the Eagles.

