ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons desperately need a victory Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here are three matchups we’re watching that could decide the outcome.
Buccaneers WRs DeSean Jackson and Michael Evans vs. Falcons CBs Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant
Jackson has 100 yards receiving in three of four games this season. Jackson and Evans are two of four NFL receivers to average 100-plus receiving yards per game and have three-plus touchdowns catches this season. The speedy Jackson will get Alford and Evans will get Trufant when the Falcons go man-to-man. “Both of those starting corners were there when I was there,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “I know how good of players those guys are. Even though they’ve had some injuries in the secondary, we know those two corners can both really play.”
Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews
Pierre-Paul, who the Bucs acquired in a trade with the Giants, has four sacks and a forced fumble in his past three games. He’s looking for a sack in his fourth consecutive game. Matthews was the only linemen who didn’t give up a sack against the Steelers on Sunday. He had a bounce-back game after he gave up a key sack to Carl Lawson in the Bengals game.
Bucs LB Kwon Alexander vs. Falcons RBs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith
Alexander has had some of his best games against the Falcons. He had 13 tackles in the last meeting, and in three games against the Falcons, he has 36 tackles (12 per game), a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and an interception. With Freeman doubtful, Alexander will be stalking Coleman and Smith.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
