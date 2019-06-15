3 Georgians competing for United States in Women's World Cup

PARIS - Fans of the United States Women's National Team in Georgia will notice three familiar faces competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Emily Sonnett of Marietta, defender Kelley O’Hara of Fayetteville and Morgan Brian of St. Simons Island are part of the squad head coach Jill Ellis brought to France.
Sonnett is making her first World Cup trip while Brian and O'Hara return from the 2015 team that won the country's third World Cup in Canada.
O'Hara started on the backline in the United States opening match, which ended in a 13-0 dominating win over Thailand.
Brian and Sonnett did not make an appearance, but there are two more group stage games where they could see playing time. The United States will face Chile and Sweden to try and advance to the knockout state.
The 2019 Women's World Cup runs through July 7.
