0 2019-20 NBA schedule: Hawks open at Pistons, on national TV just twice

The Hawks have twice as many nationally televised game as last season.

Two.

The NBA released the 2019-20 schedule on Monday and the Hawks will be on TNT just twice, up from once last season, with both games against the Heat on Oct. 31 and Dec. 10. The Hawks play their division opponent Heat three times in the first 24 games.

The Hawks open the season at the Pistons on Oct. 24. They end with a home game against the Cavaliers on April 25.

Other notable items about the Hawks schedule:

The home opener is Oct. 26 against the Magic.

All non-weekend home games begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks have two four-game home stands, the longest of the season, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8 and Feb. 26-March 2.

The longest road trip of the season, a western swing, is five games and comes early in the season from Nov. 10-17. The Hawks play at the Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Suns, Clippers and Lakers.

The Hawks will host the defending champion Raptors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

There are 14 sets of back-to-back games. Four will be home-road, something the Hawks had none of last season.

There are only three games against Eastern Conference opponents the Bulls (one home), Celtics (one home), Pacers (one road) and Knicks (one road).

The Hawks will be at home for Christmas and New Year’s. However, they will be on the road for Thanksgiving, the day between games at the Bucks and Pacers. They will host the Trail Blazers on Leap Day, Feb. 29, which is scheduled to be the return of Kent Bazemore to Atlanta after his offseason trade.

Of key opponent games at State Farm Arena are: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers on Dec. 15, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers on Jan. 22, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets on Jan. 8 and the Warriors on Dec. 2.

Atlanta Hawks 2019-20 regular season schedule

Home games in bold

OCTOBER

Oct. 24 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Oct. 31 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

NOVEMBER

Nov. 5 vs San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Portland, 10 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Denver, 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Nov. 16 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Houston, 9 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Miami, 8 p.m., TNT

Dec. 11 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Orlando, 7 p.m., NBA TV

JANUARY 2020

Jan. 3 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Toronto, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV

Jan. 22 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Feb. 5 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Feb.7 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. New York, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Feb. 26 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

March 6 at Washington, 7 p.m.

March 7 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

March 9 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

March 16 at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

March 18 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

March 21 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBA TV

March 25 at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

March 26 at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

March 28 at Utah, 9 p.m.

March 31 vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

April 5 at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

April 7 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

April 10 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

April 12 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA TV

April 15 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

