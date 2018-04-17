ATLANTA - With less than 10 days before the start of the 2018 NFL Draft, three former Georgia football players are being projected to go in the first round of the latest mock draft, according to NFL.com media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
Former Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel are all forecast to be first-round picks.
Smith is projected to go to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 9. Following 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster 'slatest domestic violence charges, Smith could be a perfect fit. With a defensive-minded general manager in John Lynch, it bodes even better for Smith.
Wynn is being projected to be taken at No. 30 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, while Michel is projected to be selected at No. 32 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Vikings could use some help on the offensive line, and, according to Jeremiah, Wynn would be a good addition to the team.
As for Philadelphia, the Eagles have a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. However, getting another dynamic player like Michel would simply make the Eagles’ offense that much better as they look to carry over momentum as Super Bowl champs.
