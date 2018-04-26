0 2018 NFL Draft: NFL's final mock drafts predicts 3 Bulldogs taken in first round

ATLANTA - The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is only hours away from starting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With many standout college football players waiting to see their names appear on the big screen or hear them called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, all the draft analysis and mock drafts will be tested as the names are called Thursday evening.

The latest NFL.com mock draft has three Georgia Bulldog football players selected in the first round of the draft. NFL media draft analyst Mike Mayock predicts that linebacker Roquan Smith will be selected at No. 8 by the Chicago Bears, Isaiah Wynn will be taken at No. 22 by Indianapolis Colts and Sony Michel will be drafted at No. 28 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several earlier mock drafts had Smith going to the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders. Mayock thinks Smith would be a good fit with the Bears.

Mayock believes the Colts will make a projected trade with the Bills to get Wynn as a much-needed offensive tackle to help keep Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as healthy as possible in the upcoming season.

As for Michel, he could be the perfect fit to help Le’Veon Bell with the ground game.

Other Bulldogs players to watch closely in this year’s draft include defensive lineman John Atkins, wide receiver Javon Wims, defensive lineman Trenton Thompson, running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday starting at 7 p.m. and rounds four through seven will be on Saturday starting at noon.

