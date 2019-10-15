By: Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0 2 Atlanta United players among finalists for MLS awards

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson are among the finalists for end-of-the-year awards in MLS.

The league released finalists for its awards on Monday.

Martinez, the defending league MVP, is once again among the finalists along with LAFC's Carlos Vela and L.A. Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Martinez led Atlanta United with 27 goals.

Vela broke the single-season scoring record of 31 set last year by Martinez by bagging 34 this season. He also had 15 assists.

Ibrahimovic finished with 30 goals. The winner will be announced during the week of the MLS Cup, which will be played Nov. 10.

Robinson is among the finalists for Defender of the Year with Minnesota's Ike Opara and LAFC's Walker Zimmerman. Robinson, 22, is arguably the best one-on-one defender in MLS. The winner will be announced Oct. 17.

Despite finishing tied with D.C. United's Bill Hamid in shutouts (14), Brad Guzan didn't make finalists for Goalkeeper of the Year.

The finalists finished with the most votes among current MLS players, coaches, technical directors of clubs, and select media who participated. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution doesn't participate in voting.

The other finalists:

Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 24)

Bill Hamid (D.C. United)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Vito Mannone (Minnesota United FC)

Newcomer of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 15)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Héber (New York City FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)

Rookie of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 14)

Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union)

Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC)

Andre Shinyashiki (Colorado Rapids)

Coach of the Year Finalists

(to be announced Oct. 23)

Bob Bradley (Los Angeles Football Club)

Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Domènec Torrent (New York City FC)

Comeback Player of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 22)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles Football Club)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Kacper Przybyłko (Philadelphia Union)

Humanitarian of the Year (TBD announcement date)

Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Matt Lampson (LA Galaxy)

Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Referee of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 15)

Allen Chapman

Jair Marrufo

Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists (to be announced Oct. 15)

Logan Brown

Brian Dunn

Brian Poeschel

