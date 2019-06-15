The Road to Omaha actually started in Georgia for several players in the 2019 College World Series.
Sixteen players from the Peach State will compete in Omaha the next two weeks for a CWS title. The double-elimination tournament begins Saturday with Michigan and Texas Tech in the first game.
Auburn leads the CWS field with nine former Georgians on their roster. Michigan, Texas Tech, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have at least one player.
The College World Series is played at TD Ameritrade Park through June 25 or 26.
Auburn
- Devin Warner, Cartersville High School
- Rankin Woley, The Westminster School
- Ryan Bliss, Troup County High School
- Elliott Anderson, Cartersville High School
- Will Holland, Collins Hill High School
- Peyton Glavine, Blessed Trinity
- Conor Davis, Blessed Trinity
- Dawson Sweatt, Starr's Mill High School
- Steven Williams, Deerfield-Windsor School
Texas Tech
- Gabe Holt, Veterans High School
- Erikson Lanning, Sequoyah High School
Vanderbilt
- Makenzie Stills, Fayetteville High School
- Kumar Rocker, North Oconee High School
Florida State
- Jonathan Foster, Troup County High School
Michigan
- Walker Cleveland, North Gwinnett High School
Mississippi State
- Josh Hatcher, Lee County High School
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
