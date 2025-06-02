Local Steals & Deals: Cold Therapy & A Colorful Garden with Freeze Sleeve & Cottage Farms Direct

29 May, 2025
Cold Therapy & A Colorful Garden with Freeze Sleeve & Cottage Farms Direct
Soothing Relief & Fresh Blooms
This week’s deals bring you comfort and beauty from the inside out. Soothe sore muscles with Freeze Sleeve’s Copper & Charcoal wrap—designed for cold therapy relief that fits like a glove. Then brighten your outdoor space with the 5-piece Mini Rose Collection from Cottage Farms Direct, offering vibrant blooms in a compact size perfect for patios or gardens. It’s the perfect combo of self-care and spring flair—all at a steal.
Freeze Sleeve
Deal: $16.99 - $20.99
Retail: $27.99 - $34.99
UP TO 40% Off
Find soothing relief in seconds with the Freeze Sleeve™—a revolutionary cold therapy compression sleeve designed to ease muscle and joint pain with 360° coverage. Just Freeze it, Sleeve it, Relieve it! The Copper Charcoal edition combines odor control with comfort, while Hydra-Gel Technology keeps the sleeve flexible and soft—even when frozen. Whether treating inflammation with ice or using gentle heat for recovery, Freeze Sleeve offers safe, effective therapy for active lifestyles. Reusable, easy to use, and available in multiple sizes to fit everything from knees to ankles, it's the versatile, on-the-go solution your body will thank you for.Shop now
Cottage Farms Direct
Deal: $24.99
Retail: $49.99
50% Off
Add a burst of color and charm to your garden with Cottage Farms Direct's 5-Piece Mini Rose Collection. This curated set features five vibrant miniature rose varieties–each blooming profusely from spring through fall. Hardy and low-maintenance, these roses thrive in containers or in-ground, tolerating high heat and withstanding temperatures as low as -30°F. Perfect for gardeners of all levels, this collection brings lasting beauty and fragrance to any outdoor space. Hurry and grab this deal!Shop now
