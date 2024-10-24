YSL Trial: Judge to hear argument for mistrial after witness reads unredacted evidence

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge will hear arguments for a mistrial in the Young Slime Life trial after a “mistake” was made by the prosecution.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and his co-defendants are on trial on racketeering charges. It’s already the longest trial in Georgia state history.

An attorney for one of the defendants’ attorneys called for a motion for a mistrial with prejudice after a witness read an unredacted of a social media post entered into evidence.

The attorney accused the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office of goading them into a mistrial.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said she believe the prosecution made a mistake. She denied the mistrial for prejudice, but will hear the motion for a mistrial without prejudice.

Whitaker though told the prosecution it needs to handle the evidence more carefully.

“I am sorry y’all have, you know, this gigantic, ginormous universe of evidence that maybe if you narrowed down, would not be making these kind of mistakes,” she said.

If a mistrial without prejudice is declared, the state would have the option to retry

