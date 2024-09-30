Wildfire in southern Greece leaves 2 people dead

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Two people died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland near a seaside resort in southern Greece, authorities said.

The fire service said about 350 firefighters, assisted by eight water-dropping aircraft, managed early Monday to largely bring under control the blaze near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region.

Half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution after the blaze broke out on Sunday. The flames were fanned on by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.

Authorities said the two dead were believed to be local residents declared missing late Sunday. Nobody else was believed to be missing.

There were no immediate reports of burned homes in the affected area, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Athens.

Greece, like other southern European countries, is plagued by destructive wildfires every summer. Over the past few months, authorities have had to cope with more than 4,500 wildfires.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.