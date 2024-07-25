Wildfire reaches outskirts of town in the Canadian Rockies' largest national park

GRAND PRAIRIE, Alberta — (AP) — One of two wildfires bearing down on the town of Jaspar in the Canadian Rockies' largest national park reached the southern outskirts of the community on Wednesday.

Many first responders have been ordered out of Jasper National Park for their safety.

“Firefighters remain in town combating multiple structural fires and are working to protect critical infrastructure,” Parks Canada said in a post on X.

Two fires whipped by strong winds are bearing down on the town of Jasper, from the north and the south.

Katie Ellsworth, with Parks Canada, said the southern one reached the outskirts of the town just before 6 p.m. A last-ditch effort to reroute the fire to natural barriers like Highway 16 and the Athabasca River failed.

About 5,000 people live in Jasper, and they, along with about 20,000 visitors, had to flee at a moment’s notice Monday night when the fires flared up.

Park rangers in helicopters scoured the park earlier Wednesday, looking for stragglers still there despite a mass evacuation aimed at moving visitors and residents away.

Searchers looking through the backcountry trails of Jasper National Park already had picked up 245 people, and they continued the search Wednesday in two helicopters, Ellsworth said.

Residents and visitors streamed out by the thousands late Monday and Tuesday, and officials said Wednesday the evacuation of the town of Jasper was complete.

Ellsworth said park officials expected the evacuation of the park's backcountry areas to be completed later Wednesday. Reservations are required for the park, so authorities have an idea of where people are, though Ellsworth said she wasn't immediately sure how many people were left.

Alberta has been baking under scorching temperatures that have already forced another 7,500 people out of remote communities. About 177 wildfires were burning across the province.

Crews scrambled Wednesday to protect homes in Jasper.

They began work to bulldoze a fireguard on the town’s southern edge. They went house to house in Jasper clearing flammables. Massive sprinklers were being set up.

“All our efforts are focused on controlling further fire spread and protecting our community,” Ellsworth said.

Rain was expected into Thursday but not enough to control the fires, with no word yet on when people could return, Ellsworth said.

Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, in a late afternoon post on the social media site X, said he and Forestry Minister Todd Loewen “have requested assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces to ensure all resources are brought to bear on this situation.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke to Jasper’s mayor.

“These fires escalated rapidly, and I’m grateful for the brave first responders — and the neighboring towns opening their homes to evacuees. Jasper, we’re here for you,” Trudeau posted on X.

Jasper resident Leanne Maeva Joyeuse was relieved but exhausted after reaching the Grand Prairie evacuation center following 20 hours on the road with her grandmother, parents and younger brother.

“We’re just waiting to go back home and see how many days we’re going to be stuck here,” Joyeuse said.

A record number of wildfires in 2023 forced more than 235,000 people across Canada to evacuate and sent thick smoke into parts of the U.S., leading to hazy skies and health advisories in multiple U.S. cities.

Edmonton’s skyline was hazy. Environment Canada warned that wildfire smoke was causing or was expected to cause poor air quality in locations across Alberta.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health,” the advisories said, noting residents should limit time spent outdoors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.