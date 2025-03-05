White House confirms 'ongoing talks and discussions' with Hamas officials amid ceasefire uncertainty

WASHINGTON — (AP) — White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that U.S. officials have had "ongoing talks and discussions" with Hamas officials.

The talks come as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains in the balance.

Leavitt declined to provide detail on the the substance of talks.

"Look dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people, is something that the president has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith, effort to do what’s right for the American people," she said.

Leavitt added that the Israel has been consulted about the direct engagement with Hamas officials.

The talks between U.S. and Hamas officials was first reported earlier Wednesday by the news site Axios.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.