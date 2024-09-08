Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate González has left the country for asylum in Spain

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left the South American country after seeking asylum in Spain, according to a senior Venezuelan official.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message posted on Instagram that González, who has not been seen since the July presidential election, had sought refuge in past days at Spain's embassy in Caracas.

She said the government of President Nicolás Maduro, which had ordered the candidate's arrest, decided to grant Gonzalez safe passage out of the country to contribute to country's political peace.

Neither Gonzalez or anyone from Venezuela's opposition has yet to comment.

