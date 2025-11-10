Vatican investigates Swiss Guard after allegations of an antisemitic incident in St. Peter's Square

ROME — The Vatican said Monday it was investigating a possible antisemitic incident, in which a Swiss Guard allegedly made a spitting gesture toward two Jewish women.

The alleged incident occurred during a papal audience Oct. 29, at the entrance to St. Peter's Square. The audience that day was dedicated to marking the anniversary of a 1965 declaration on the church's relations with Jews and other non-Christians.

The alleged victims were part of an international Jewish delegation attending the papal audience, during which Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed Catholic-Jewish relations and vowed to fight antisemitism.

One of the people involved, Israeli writer and theatre director Michal Govrin — briefly reached on the phone by The Associated Press — confirmed comments she made in an interview with Austrian news agency Kathpress.

Govrin said in that interview that -- as she and a colleague approached St. Peter’s Square -- a member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard hissed “the Jews” at them and then made a spitting gesture in their direction.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard has received a report regarding an incident at one of the entrances to the Vatican City State, in which elements interpreted as having antisemitic connotations were detected,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, responding to reporters’ questions over the incident.

Bruni added that, according to a preliminary reconstruction, the episode indicated a disagreement had arisen over a request to take photos at a guard post.

On that same day, addressing the audience, Pope Leo said “the Church does not tolerate antisemitism and fights it,” with his remarks drawing prolonged applause from the crowd.

Founded in 1506, the Pontifical Swiss Guard is the world’s oldest standing military corps and is charged with protecting the Pope.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard, in keeping with its centuries-old tradition of service, reaffirms its ongoing commitment to ensuring that its mission is always carried out with respect for the dignity of each person and the fundamental principles of equality and non-discrimination,” Bruni said.

