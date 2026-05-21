US sanctions Lebanese lawmakers, security officials over Hezbollah influence

WASHINGTON — A group of Hezbollah-affiliated parliamentarians, state security officials, and allies of the militant group were hit with U.S. sanctions Thursday, for allegedly seeking to preserve the Iran-backed group's influence over Lebanese state institutions and obstruct disarmament efforts.

It’s the first time Washington has sanctioned sitting Lebanese state security officials, one from the country's General Security agency and the other from the military intelligence, both of them accused of providing Hezbollah with “illicit support” and intelligence during the ongoing conflict.

The announcement comes as pressure mounts on Beirut to take more decisive action in disarming the group.

Included in Thursday's sanctions are former cabinet minister and senior Hezbollah official Mohammed Fneish, senior Hezbollah parliamentarians Hassan Fadlallah, Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein Hajj Hassan. All have pushed against efforts for disarmament.

Mohammad Reza Sheibani, the Iranian Ambassador designate to Lebanon — who was ordered to leave Beirut by Lebanon's foreign ministry — was also hit with sanctions.

Treasury accuses the men of undermining Lebanon's ability to disarm the Iranian-backed Shiite militant organization.

The announcement comes as Lebanese and Israeli officials continue holding low-level talks in Washington in a bid to end the monthslong war between Israel and Hezbollah. Military officials from both sides are expected to hold their first direct talks in the Pentagon on May 29 as Israel mounts pressure on Lebanon to disarm the powerful group, and Beirut urges Israel to end its daily airstrikes and to withdraw its troops from large swaths of southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Tuesday killed at least 19 people, including four women and three children, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah has dismissed the ongoing talks, instead backing Iran’s talks with the U.S. mediated by Pakistan. It rejects calls, both locally and internationally, for its disarmament. Lebanon’s president and prime minister in early 2025 came to power on a reformist platform vowing to disarm all non-state groups, including Hezbollah. Washington and Israel have been critical of the slow process, but the authorities fear a more confrontational approach could risk armed conflict in the tiny Mediterranean country.

The sanctions announced Thursday deny the parties access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. Its unclear what kind of ties they have with the U.S. financial system.

Hezbollah has been designated a “foreign terrorist organization" under the authority of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act since 1997.

“Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, adding that Hezbollah has waged a "senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people.”

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Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

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