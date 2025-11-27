US man found dead in Tobago and suspect in custody, police report

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — Homicide detectives in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the suspected murder of an American man after reportedly going out to try to purchase marijuana.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Brown, a builder from Silverthorne, Colorado, according to a local police report.

Police were told that Brown had dinner and drinks with friends on Wednesday night in Castara — a small fishing village on the island of Tobago. He then left his friends, telling them he was going to buy marijuana, the police report said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time, officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service responded to a report that Brown was found unresponsive in the area, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was stabbed, as they said there were several wounds about his body, and a metal object was found protruding from his back. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the killing.

“I can confirm that a suspect is currently in custody,” Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro told The Associated Press on Thursday afternoon.

Tobago’s Division of Tourism condemned the killing, saying this was “the first such act of violence” in the fishing village, which the officials said, is known for being safe and welcoming.

Authorities did not immediately say whether Brown was visiting Tobago at the time of this death or when he arrived on the island.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded over 330 homicides so far this year, according to police statistics. A state of emergency is currently in effect for the twin-island nation. Authorities implemented the measure in July, accusing a criminal network in prisons across the country of plotting to kill key government officials and attack public institutions.

