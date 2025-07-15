The UK says thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program

LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of Afghans who worked with British forces have been secretly resettled in the U.K. after a leak of data on their identities raised fears that they could be targeted by the Taliban.

The British government disclosed the existence of the resettlement program on Tuesday.

A dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 Afghans who had applied to come to Britain after the Taliban takeover of their country was released in error in 2022, and extracts were later published online.

That prompted the then-Conservative government to set up a secret program to resettle the Afghans. The government obtained a strict court order known as a superinjunction that barred anyone from revealing its existence.

The injunction was lifted on Tuesday, and Britain’s current Labour Party government said it was making the program public. It said an independent review had found little evidence that the leaked data would expose Afghans to greater risk of retribution from the Taliban.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.