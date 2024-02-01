UK judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit over dossier containing 'shocking and scandalous claims'

LONDON — (AP) — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making "shocking and scandalous claims" that were false and harmed his reputation.

Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should not go to trial. The company was founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations that caused a political storm just before Trump's inauguration.

Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was paid by Democrats to compile research that included salacious allegations that Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump. Trump said the dossier was fake news and a political witch hunt.

The former president sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws.

The firm sought to have the case thrown out.

