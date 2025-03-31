Trump administration says it deported 17 more ‘violent criminals’ to El Salvador

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday that it has deported 17 more "violent criminals" from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs to El Salvador, as it doubles down on a policy of removing people from the U.S. to countries other than their own despite criticism over lack of transparency and human rights issues.

The State Department said the migrants were removed Sunday night. The statement said murderers and rapists were among them but didn't give details of the nationalities or alleged crimes of those removed. The office of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, however, said Salvadorans and Venezuelans were among them.

"These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in the statement. "Once again, we extend our gratitude to President Bukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership."

The men were flown to El Salvador by the U.S. military, the State Department said. As seen in video from the Salvadoran government, they were transported by bus to El Salvador's maximum security prison, changed into the prison's standard white T-shirts and shorts and had their heads shaven.

They were walked by guards into a cell block, the video shows, and some were made to kneel upon the floor with their wrists cuffed behind their backs and ankles shackled. Guards put one or both hands on the men's necks and forced them to walk quickly while bent at the waist and shackled with their heads down. Some men in the video grunted from the exertion, and one appeared to vomit on the floor while listening to instructions.

More than 200 Venezuelan migrants facing deportation were sent to El Salvador earlier this month and are also being held in the maximum security prison.

The Trump administration also has deported migrants of various nationalities to other countries in Central America. But El Salvador is the only country where the U.S. is sending people so they can be imprisoned there.

Bukele offered to jail migrants the U.S. wanted to deport — regardless of nationality — during a February meeting with Rubio.

Trump has claimed the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is invading the United States and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a wartime authority that allows the president broader leeway on policy and executive action to speed up mass deportations. He sent dozens of people to El Salvador before a judge barred further deportations under the act's authority. The administration is now asking the Supreme Court to allow it to resume those deportations.

The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, which handled the removals Sunday, did not give detailed information about who was on the flight, their alleged crimes or under what legal authority they were removed from the country.

Immigration and civil rights advocates have sued to stop the Trump administration from deporting people to countries other than their own and from using the Alien Enemies Act.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting people to third countries without first being allowed to argue that it would jeopardize their safety.

The judge ruled that people with final orders of removal must have “a meaningful opportunity” to argue that being sent to a country other than their own presents a level of danger deemed worthy of protection.

On Sunday, the Trump administration asked the court to reverse itself and gave guidance that Homeland Security uses to determine whether someone can be removed to a third country.

___

Aleman reported from San Salvador, El Salvador.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.