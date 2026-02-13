Europe hopes to repair trans-Atlantic trust as Rubio attends key security conference

MUNICH — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Friday for the United States and Europe to "repair and revive trans-Atlantic trust together," saying that even the U.S. isn't powerful enough to go it alone in an world whose old order has withered.

Merz called for a "new trans-Atlantic partnership," acknowledging that "a divide, a deep rift" has opened up across the Atlantic as he opened the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of top global security figures, including many European leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Merz said that the post-World War II world order, "as imperfect as it was at its best times, no longer exists" today.

Hours later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that “Europe has to become a geopolitical power.” He said that “it's ongoing, but we have to accelerate” in areas such as defense, technology and “derisking vis-a-vis all the big powers in order to be much more independent.”

At last year's conference, a few weeks into U.S. President Donald Trump's second term, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stunned European leaders by lecturing them about the state of democracy and freedom of speech on the continent — a moment that set the tone for the last year.

A series of statements and moves from the Trump administration targeting allies followed, including Trump's threat last month to impose new tariffs on several European countries in a bid to secure U.S. control of Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. The president later dropped that threat.

‘Stronger together’

“The culture war of the MAGA movement in the U.S. is not ours,” Merz said. “The freedom of the word ends here when this word is turned against human dignity and the constitution. And we don't believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade.”

He said that Europe would stand by climate agreements and the World Health Organization.

But Merz said that Europe and the U.S. should conclude that “we are stronger together" in today's world.

“In the era of great-power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” he said. “Dear friends, being a part of NATO is not only Europe's competitive advantage. It's also the United States' competitive advantage, so let's repair and revive trans-Atlantic trust together.”

The Europeans, Merz said, are doing their part.

‘Shift in mindset’ in Europe

Since last year's Munich conference, NATO allies have agreed under pressure from Trump to a large increase in their defense spending target.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that there has been a “shift in mindset,” with “Europe really stepping up, Europe taking more of a leadership role within NATO, Europe also taking more care of its own defense.”

With Rubio heading the U.S. delegation this year, European leaders can hope for a less contentious approach more focused on traditional global security concerns. Before departing for Germany, Rubio had some reassuring words as he described Europe as important for Americans.

“We’re very tightly linked together with Europe,” he told reporters. “Most people in this country can trace both, either their cultural or their personal heritage, back to Europe. So, we just have to talk about that.”

But Rubio made clear that it wouldn’t be business as usual, saying: “We live in a new era in geopolitics, and it’s going to require all of us to reexamine what that looks like.”

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the conference that the U.S. had been sustaining the financial burden of multilateralism for too long and Europeans need to do more.

“There is a cost to the status quo and the status quo was not sustainable any more,” Waltz said.

Merz said that Europe's “excessive dependency” on the U.S. was its own fault, but it's leaving that behind.

“We won't do this by writing off NATO — we will do it by building a strong, self-supporting European pillar in the alliance, in our own interest,” he said.

He acknowledged that Europe and the U.S. will likely have to bridge more disagreements in the future than in the past, but “if we do this with new strength, respect and self-respect, that is to the advantage of both sides.”

Macron, who emphasized the priority of supporting Ukraine and called for greater regulation of social media, also stressed the importance of respect.

“This is the right time for a strong Europe,” he said. “This Europe will be a good ally and partner for the United States of America, because it will be a partner taking its fair share of the burden. It will be a partner being respected — and we have to be respected.”

Rubio arrived in Munich on Friday. He met with Merz, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others separately on the sidelines of the conference. He is due to address the conference on Saturday morning.

The German chancellor, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and several other European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, before another round of U.S-brokered talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine in Geneva next week.

Rubio wasn't participating in the meeting as his schedule was packed with separate bilateral meetings with European officials, including one with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the meeting nor Rubio's attendance had been announced, said that Rubio was and would be discussing Russia's war with Ukraine in other formats.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ played down the fact that Rubio didn’t attend the meeting, saying that, from Ukraine’s perspective, the important meeting with the Secretary of State would take place on Saturday.

Sybiha‎ said security guarantees from the U.S. for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire were “almost ready,” and that Ukraine had more clarity on what the U.S. was ready to provide following meetings in Abu Dhabi.

He declined to give details of the guarantees but said they must be legally binding and include “intelligence data, of course, support in air, and other important elements which could be provided only by the USA.”

When asked by AP if discussions had taken place over what the U.S. would do about a physical or hybrid attack by Russia in the event of a ceasefire, Sybiha said the U.S. and Ukraine “probably have this understanding," without elaborating.

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Claudia Ciobanu contributed to this report from Warsaw, Poland.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.