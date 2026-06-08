A timeline of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel over Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Middle East is suddenly bracing for war again. Iran fired missiles at Israel late Sunday in the first such bombardment in the two months since a ceasefire. What happened?

The truce in the Iran war that was reached in April has not spread to Lebanon, where Israel has been battling Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. Israel says it is defending its northern communities that face Hezbollah drone and rocket fire.

Iran sees Israel’s ground invasion, with thousands of troops, and airstrikes in Lebanon as a ceasefire violation. It insists that any deal with the United States must end the fighting there. Israel disagrees.

Here’s a timeline of key events.

Feb. 28

The United States and Israel attack Iran. War begins.

March 2

Hezbollah enters the war by firing rockets at Israel. Israel retaliates.

April 7

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran war is announced, with talks to continue. Israel is not included in them.

April 8

Israel bombards Lebanon's capital, Beirut, killing over 300 people in a 10-minute attack.

April 14

Lebanon and Israel hold their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington.

April 17

A fragile ceasefire is announced between Israel and Lebanon, but Hezbollah plays no part. Fighting soon resumes from both sides.

May 31

Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon makes its deepest incursion in over a quarter-century.

June 1

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks don't stop. U.S. President Donald Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agree to calm the fighting.

June 2

Israeli drone strikes in Lebanon kill 11 people.

June 3

Israel and Lebanon say they agree to renew the fragile ceasefire and create security zones that exclude Hezbollah.

June 4

Hezbollah's leader rejects the ceasefire agreement and demands that Israel withdraw from Lebanon.

June 5

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says "there will be no calm in the region " if Israel doesn't withdraw.

June 6

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill three members of the Lebanese military.

June 7

Hezbollah again fires at Israel. Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs. Iran fires at Israel.

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