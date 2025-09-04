Telescope reveals a growing tail on the comet that's visiting from another star

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Telescope observations reveal a growing tail on the comet that's visiting from another star.

Released Thursday, the pictures taken by the Gemini South telescope in Chile late last month are the most detailed yet of the recently discovered comet. They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that's more extended than it was in previous shots.

These new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active as it plows harmlessly through our solar system, according to the National Space Foundation's NoirLab, which operates the telescope. It’s only the third known interstellar object to venture our way.

The comet known as 3I-Atlas will make its closest approach to the sun at the end of October, staying just within the orbit of Mars.

