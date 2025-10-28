Small plane crashes in the Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, with 12 people feared dead

NAIROBI, Kenya — A small plane crashed in Kenya’s coastal region of Kwale early Tuesday while en route to Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said.

The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations at the crash site were ongoing and more details would be provided later.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people were onboard the aircraft and authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.