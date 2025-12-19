Russia's Putin begins his annual year-end news conference

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday opened his year-end news conference, an event that will be closely watched for his response to the U.S.-backed peace plan for Ukraine.

The annual live news conference is combined with a nationwide call-in show that offers Russians across the country the opportunity to ask questions of Putin, who has led the country for 25 years.

Putin has used the event to cement his power and air his views on domestic and global affairs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end nearly four years of fighting after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, but Washington's efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.

