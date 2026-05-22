Puerto Rico governor promises to alleviate power and water shortages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González pledged Thursday during her annual address to boost the amount of electric energy available to power the U.S. territory as chronic outages persist, angering and frustrating many across the island.

She said a bidding process to install 3,000 megawatts of additional power generation capacity is underway and will likely be awarded by late summer. In addition, she announced that nearly 1,000 megawatts will be added to the system in upcoming months as crews work to repair and modernize various power plants.

González noted that 100 megawatts provide sufficient energy for 60,000 families.

“With more megawatts in the system, we can reduce outages,” she said.

Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico's power grid when it hit the island as a Category 4 storm in September 2017, but the grid was already crumbling given a lack of maintenance and investment.

González said crews also have started installing Tesla batteries thanks to more than $700 million in federal funds, adding that they are expected to reduce power outages since they have 430 megawatts of storage capacity.

In addition, 244 megawatts of power plants that will run during high demand have arrived, she said.

González has faced heavy criticism for backing a move by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to redirect $350 million in federal funds originally meant to finance rooftop solar and battery systems for 12,000 low-income families in Puerto Rico that are now being invested in the island's crumbling power grid.

González also said she would continue to push for the conversion of power plants to natural gas.

“I want to reduce the cost of power in Puerto Rico,” she said.

In 2024, the island’s average electricity price was ranked fifth highest, just behind Hawaii, California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Energy Administration Information.

The governor also reiterated her promise to cancel a multimillion-dollar contract awarded to Luma, a private company overseeing the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico that has been widely criticized as outages persist.

Luma said in a statement that “the improvements to the transmission and distribution network are evident.”

It added: “As long as the outstanding funds remain available, the reconstruction and modernization work across the island will continue.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority is still struggling to restructure more than $9 billion in debt.

González also acknowledged “serious problems” with the island’s water infrastructure, with a growing number of communities reporting long stretches with no service.

“I don’t intend to console anyone,” she said as she asked for patience, noting that reconstruction efforts are underway.

Following the nearly two-hour address, the governor, a member of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, faced criticism from political opponents.

Pablo José Hernández, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress and a member of the Popular Democratic Party, posted a video message after the address asserting that Puerto Ricans are not alone, “that your feelings of frustration, dissatisfaction, and anger are justified.”

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