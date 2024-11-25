Prominent Haitian politician condemns French president for calling leaders 'total morons'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — A member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council has publicly criticized remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was caught on camera calling the Caribbean country’s leaders “total morons.”

The council’s former president, Edgard Leblanc Fils, said in a statement late Sunday that Macron had insulted an entire nation “living through dark times.”

Macron was filmed making the remarks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Brazil earlier this month as he criticized the council's decision to abruptly oust Prime Minister Garry Conille after only six months.

“They’re total morons,” Macron had said, referring to the council. “They never should have dismissed him.”

After dismissing Conille, the council appointed Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the new prime minister.

In his statement, Leblanc said “(Macron) did not hesitate to interfere in a matter that essentially concerns the Haitian authorities by declaring that he supported Prime Minister Conille, that the latter was formidable.”

Macron’s remarks prompted Haiti’s Foreign Ministry to summon France’s ambassador to Haiti late last week, calling the president’s comments “unfriendly and inappropriate.”

Leblanc seized the opportunity to criticize how France, a former colonial power, had forced Haiti to pay the equivalent of billions of dollars to secure its independence.

“Haiti’s independence, acquired at the cost of blood, should not be subject to any compensation,” Leblanc said. “This ransom must be returned. It will be returned sooner or later.”

Macron's remarks come as gang violence surges in Haiti's capital and beyond as political instability deepens.

