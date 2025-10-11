Pro-Palestinian protesters march to stadium ahead of World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel

OSLO, Norway — Pro-Palestinian protesters lit flares and waved flags as they marched to the stadium ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel on Saturday.

Public broadcaster NRK said around 1,000 protesters arrived from Oslo's city center to Ullevaal Stadion, where they were reportedly planning to stay until the start of the game at 6 p.m. local time.

A banner about the war in Gaza was carried by the protesters in what appeared to be a peaceful march.

A few dozen fans stayed to continue protesting outside the stadium once the match had started. Only 3,000 spectators were being allowed into the game amid tight security checks.

A Palestinian flag was unfurled inside the stadium early in the game along with a banner which read “Let Children Live.” Some fans jeered the Israel national anthem and others held up red cards in the crowd.

On Friday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino appealed for calm ahead of Israel's qualifying matches after Israel and Hamas agreed on a peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides agreed to the "first phase" of his plan.

Israel goes to Italy next

Israel also faces Italy in Udine on Tuesday.

Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters approached the Italy squad's training center in Florence demanding the match not go ahead, as part of a national strike where millions of activists took to the streets.

UEFA considered suspending Israel over the war and Udine Mayor Alberto Felice De Toni had called for the game to be postponed.

Protests elsewhere

Indonesia is blocking Israeli athletes from competing at the upcoming gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.

Last month, the Spanish Vuelta cycling race was repeatedly disrupted by protests against the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, with several stages disrupted and some cut short or interrupted.

Organizers of the Giro dell'Emilia race subsequently excluded Israel Premier Tech over safety concerns.

On Monday, the team changed its name. ___

