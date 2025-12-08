Pope Leo XIV gets into Christmas spirit with prayer for peace at Spanish Steps

ROME — Pope Leo XIV got into the Christmas spirit Monday by taking part in a very Roman papal tradition: praying for peace at a statue of the Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the Dec. 8 feast day that kicks off the Christmas season.

Leo greeted thousands of well-wishers who braved the cold to watch the American pope on his inaugural outing to the statue. They were treated to a popemobile romp through Rome’s historic center, which has been decked out for the start of the holiday shopping season.

The pope got a special honor from the association of shop owners of the Via Condotti, the chic shopping street that extends from the Spanish Steps and features such brands as Bulgari, Hermes and Prada.

Wearing his formal red mozzetta, or cape, Leo offered a big bouquet of white roses and then a brief prayer at the foot of the statue. He recalled the millions of people who have come to Rome this year on a Holy Year pilgrimage that brought them to the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica.

"After the Holy Doors, may other doors now open to homes and oases of peace where dignity can flourish once more, where nonviolence can be taught, and the art of reconciliation can be learned," he said.

Leo will be presiding over his first Christmas as pope this year, and already has introduced one novelty. The Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Mass, which had been moved up earlier and earlier in recent years to accommodate older popes, this year is due to begin at the 10 p.m. usual start time.

Leo will have just a few hours of sleep before celebrating Christmas Day Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica the next morning, followed by his return to the loggia — where he first appeared as pope May 8 — to deliver his Urbi et Orbi speech (to the city and the world).

He’ll preside over evening prayers known as vespers on New Year’s Eve and then a New Year’s Day Mass and blessing Jan. 1.

The Christmas season comes to an end with Epiphany Mass on Jan. 6, which also marks the official closing of the 2025 Holy Year and the shutting of the Holy Door to the basilica.

Usually Holy Years, also known as Jubilees, are held every 25 years, but Leo has already announced the next one, to be celebrated in an off year — 2033 — to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

