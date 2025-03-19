Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alleged corruption and terror links

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish police on Wednesday arrested Istanbul's mayor — a key rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links, media reported.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors issued warrants for some 100 other people. Authorities closed several roads around Istanbul and banned demonstrations in the city for four days in an apparent effort to prevent protests following the arrest.

The arrest followed a search of Ekrem Imamoglu's home, a day after a university invalidated his diploma, effectively disqualifying the popular opposition figure from running in the next presidential race. Having a university degree is a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law.

