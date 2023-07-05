Police: 16 dead, including 3 children, in toxic gas leak in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police said Wednesday.

Emergency services said that as many as 24 people were dead.

It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the death toll.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said the gas leak had stopped and teams were searching a 100-meter (100-yard) radius around the gas cyclinder to check for more casualties.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

