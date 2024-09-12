North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles after Kim vowed to bolster war readiness

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles launched from North Korea's capital flying 360 kilometers (about 220 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to ensure the safety of ships and aircraft, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The reported fight distances suggest the missiles were designed to attack targets in South Korea. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launches as a provocation that poses a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The launches were North Korea's first public weapons firing activities in more than two months. On July 1, North Korea claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon capable of delivering a "super-large" 4.5 ton-class warhead.

In a Monday speech marking his government's 76th foundation anniversary, Kim said he would redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces “a grave threat” because of what he called “the reckless expansion” of a U.S.-led regional military bloc.

Kim has made similar vows numerous times, but his latest threat came as outside experts believe North Korea could carry out a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test-launches ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November to boost its leverage in future dealings with the U.S.

On Sunday, North Korea's state media published a photo of Kim inspecting a 12-axel vehicle that would be the the country's biggest missile launch platform. That sparked speculation that the North could be developing a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.

Recent commercial satellite images indicate that North Korea's northeastern nuclear test site incurred minor damage from heavy summer rains in recent weeks and that no notable recent work was detected at its tunnels, 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, said an analytical piece published Wednesday.

Thursday's launches also came after North Korea flew hundreds of huge balloons carrying rubbish toward South Korea for five straight days through Sunday.

Since 2022, North Korea has sharply ramped up its weapons testing activities in part of its efforts to perfect its capabilities to launch strikes on the U.S. and South Korea. The U.S. and South Korea have responded by expanding military drills that North Korea calls invasion rehearsals.

Last month, Kim had still held off from missile tests or other provocative military demonstrations as the United States and South Korea conducted large-scale summertime military exercises. North Korea has previously performed missiles tests to protest other major U.S.-South Korean military training.

Prior to the U.S.-South Korean exercises, Kim staged a big ceremony in Pyongyang to mark the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units and called for a ceaseless expansion of his country's nuclear program. The Aug. 4 event added to concerns about Kim's pushes to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons along the tense border with South Korea.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

